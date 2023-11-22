News you can trust since 1772

Hundreds of pupils enjoy Ulster Orchestra ‘Musical Detectives’ schools concert in Derry

Hundreds of pupils and teachers attended the Ulster Orchestra’s schools concert in the Millennium Forum this week.
By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT
The Ulster Orchestra performing in the Millennium Forum.
The Ulster Orchestra performing in the Millennium Forum.

The theme for the showcase on Tuesday was ‘Musical Detectives’ with the audience brought through some wonderful and interactive music and activity with the orchestra and host Cath Arlidge.

The concert was made possible through UO’s partnership with Deloitte.

Michelle Baird, Head of Marketing & Corporate Fundraising for the Ulster Orchestra, said: “This valuable initiative provides a wonderful opportunity for Primary School P4-P7 pupils across Derry-Londonderry, Newry, Ballymena, Omagh, Belfast and Enniskillen to experience the magic of the full Orchestra, right on their doorstep.”

The Ulster Orchestra performing its 'Musical Detectives' schools concert in the Millennium Forum.
The Ulster Orchestra performing its ‘Musical Detectives’ schools concert in the Millennium Forum.

Danny McConnell, Deloitte Partner, commented: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Ulster Orchestra this season and excited to support their series of schools concerts.”

For information on how to support the Ulster Orchestra, please contact [email protected]. For further details on the Schools’ Concerts series, please email [email protected] and for all other information, visit www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk.

