Hundreds of pupils enjoy Ulster Orchestra ‘Musical Detectives’ schools concert in Derry
The theme for the showcase on Tuesday was ‘Musical Detectives’ with the audience brought through some wonderful and interactive music and activity with the orchestra and host Cath Arlidge.
The concert was made possible through UO’s partnership with Deloitte.
Michelle Baird, Head of Marketing & Corporate Fundraising for the Ulster Orchestra, said: “This valuable initiative provides a wonderful opportunity for Primary School P4-P7 pupils across Derry-Londonderry, Newry, Ballymena, Omagh, Belfast and Enniskillen to experience the magic of the full Orchestra, right on their doorstep.”
Danny McConnell, Deloitte Partner, commented: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Ulster Orchestra this season and excited to support their series of schools concerts.”
For information on how to support the Ulster Orchestra, please contact [email protected]. For further details on the Schools’ Concerts series, please email [email protected] and for all other information, visit www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk.