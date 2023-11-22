Hundreds of pupils enjoy Ulster Orchestra ‘Musical Detectives’ schools concert in Derry

Hundreds of pupils and teachers attended the Ulster Orchestra’s schools concert in the Millennium Forum this week.

The Ulster Orchestra performing in the Millennium Forum.

The theme for the showcase on Tuesday was ‘Musical Detectives’ with the audience brought through some wonderful and interactive music and activity with the orchestra and host Cath Arlidge.

The concert was made possible through UO’s partnership with Deloitte.

Michelle Baird, Head of Marketing & Corporate Fundraising for the Ulster Orchestra, said: “This valuable initiative provides a wonderful opportunity for Primary School P4-P7 pupils across Derry-Londonderry, Newry, Ballymena, Omagh, Belfast and Enniskillen to experience the magic of the full Orchestra, right on their doorstep.”

The Ulster Orchestra performing its ‘Musical Detectives’ schools concert in the Millennium Forum.

Danny McConnell, Deloitte Partner, commented: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Ulster Orchestra this season and excited to support their series of schools concerts.”