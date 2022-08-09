Some of the Boys and girls who took part in the Sean Dolan’s Cul Camp held on Tuesday last pictured with the Anglo Celt Cup and County players Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 002

IN PICS: Sun’s out as County heroes and Anglo Celt Cup come to Seán Dolan’s Cúl Camp

Some of the boys and girls who took part in the Seán Dolan’s Cúl Camp held earlier today (Tuesday).

By George Sweeney
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 4:52 pm

The players also got the chance to inspect the Anglo Celt Cup up close and meet with County players Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron.

Photos: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 002

1. DER - SEAN DOLANS CUL CAMP

Girls from the Under 15 team pose with the Anglo Celt Cup at the Sean Dolan’s Cul Camp on Tuesday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 006

Photo Sales

2. DER - SEAN DOLANS CUL CAMP

Enjoying the activities at the Sean Dolan’s Cul Camp on Tuesday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 010

Photo Sales

3. DER - SEAN DOLANS CUL CAMP

Developing skills at the Sean Dolan’s Cul Camp held on Tuesday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 015

Photo Sales

4. DER - SEAN DOLANS CUL CAMP

Some of the children who took part in the Sean Dolan’s Cul Camp held on Tuesday last pictured with the Anglo Celt Cup and County players Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 003

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4