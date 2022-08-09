IN PICS: Sun’s out as County heroes and Anglo Celt Cup come to Seán Dolan’s Cúl Camp

The players also got the chance to inspect the Anglo Celt Cup up close and meet with County players Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron.
Photos: George Sweeney.
Girls from the Under 15 team pose with the Anglo Celt Cup at the Sean Dolan's Cul Camp on Tuesday last.
Enjoying the activities at the Sean Dolan's Cul Camp on Tuesday last.
Developing skills at the Sean Dolan's Cul Camp held on Tuesday last.
Some of the children who took part in the Sean Dolan's Cul Camp held on Tuesday last pictured with the Anglo Celt Cup and County players Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron.