IN PICTURES: A-Level Results Day across Derry

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:16 BST
Pictured are students, relatives and staff from St Mary’s College, Foyle College, St Columb’s College, St Joseph’s College and Oakgrove College as pupils received their A-Level results on Thursday.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Oakgrove Integrated College Students Suzanna Gronalevska and Ava Colgan

1. Oakgrove Integrated College Students Suzanna Gronalevska and Ava Colgan

Oakgrove Integrated College Students Suzanna Gronalevska and Ava Colgan Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Year Head Mr. Michael McLaughlin pictured with some of the St. Columb's College A Level students who received their results on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Year Head Mr. Michael McLaughlin pictured with some of the St. Columb's College A Level students who received their results on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Year Head Mr. Michael McLaughlin pictured with some of the St. Columb's College A Level students who received their results on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

St Mary's College Students Ellie Jo Campbell and Brianna McCartney with Yvonne Connolly and Laura Thompson.

3. St Mary's College Students Ellie Jo Campbell and Brianna McCartney with Yvonne Connolly and Laura Thompson

St Mary's College Students Ellie Jo Campbell and Brianna McCartney with Yvonne Connolly and Laura Thompson. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal, with James McMorris and his proud parents Lorraine and Douglas.

4. Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal, with James McMorris and his proud parents Lorraine and Douglas.

Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal, with James McMorris and his proud parents Lorraine and Douglas. Photo: KEITH MOORE

