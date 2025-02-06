Pictures by Martin McKeown.
1. Ben Simms and Shea Morton, pictured at the North West Regional College Apprentice event.
Ben Simms and Shea Morton, pictured at the North West Regional College Apprentice event. Photo: Martin McKeown
2. Gerard Faulkner, Springtown Campus manager, with students Luke Tierney. and Reece Clark, and Careers Advisor Stephen Sheridan pictured at the NWRC Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown Campus.
Gerard Faulkner, Springtown Campus manager, with students Luke Tierney. and Reece Clark, and Careers Advisor Stephen Sheridan pictured at the NWRC Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown Campus. Photo: Martin McKeown
3. Emma Doherty, NWRC Technical Consultant for Automation and Robotics Engineering shows off the 3D printers at the NWRC Apprenticeship showcase.
Emma Doherty, NWRC Technical Consultant for Automation and Robotics Engineering shows off the 3D printers at the NWRC Apprenticeship showcase. Photo: Martin McKeown
4. Billy Robinson pictured at the showcase at NWRC to celebrate NI Apprenticeship week.
Billy Robinson pictured at the showcase at NWRC to celebrate NI Apprenticeship week. Photo: Martin McKeown