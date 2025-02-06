IN PICTURES: Apprentice Week at NWRC's Springtown campus in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Feb 2025, 07:57 BST
Pictured are tutors, trainees, professionals and prospective students at NWRC’s Apprentice Week at the Springtown campus.

Pictures by Martin McKeown.

Ben Simms and Shea Morton, pictured at the North West Regional College Apprentice event.

Gerard Faulkner, Springtown Campus manager, with students Luke Tierney. and Reece Clark, and Careers Advisor Stephen Sheridan pictured at the NWRC Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown Campus.

Emma Doherty, NWRC Technical Consultant for Automation and Robotics Engineering shows off the 3D printers at the NWRC Apprenticeship showcase.

Billy Robinson pictured at the showcase at NWRC to celebrate NI Apprenticeship week.

