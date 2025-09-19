IN PICTURES: Celebrations as St. Oliver Plunkett P.S. in Derry turns 50

As part of their celebrations to mark the milestone, the school hosted an informal reception for families, former pupils and staff, members of the community, and invited guests.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Current teachers and staff pictured at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening.
Current teachers and staff pictured at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Board of Governers members Bobby Whoriskey and Catriona Coyle pictured with principal Eamonn Moore at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening.
Board of Governers members Bobby Whoriskey and Catriona Coyle pictured with principal Eamonn Moore at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Former principal Brian McLaughlin (left) and current principal Eamonn Moore pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening.
Former principal Brian McLaughlin (left) and current principal Eamonn Moore pictured with Mayor Ruairí McHugh at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Former pupils Olivia, Clara, Kody and Josh pictured with former principal Brian McLaughlin at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening.
Former pupils Olivia, Clara, Kody and Josh pictured with former principal Brian McLaughlin at St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney