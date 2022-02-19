Children from Long Tower Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paddy Baker on Thursday last at St. Columba's Church, Long Tower. Included in photo are Mrs. Joyce Logue, Principal, Mrs McGovern Teacher; Miss Callaghan, Classroom Assistant; and Mrs Deery, Classroom Assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: Confirmations in Derry 2022

Pictured are some of the local children who have been making their Confirmations in Derry over recent weeks.

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:19 am

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Children from St. Anne's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday. Included in photo are Mrs. Eilis McGuinness, Principal and Mrs. Suzanne McRory, class teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday. Included in photo are Mr. Paul Bradley, Principal and teachers Miss Dunn and Mrs. Meehan. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from St. Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Patrick Lagan at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday. Included in photo are Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal, Ms. Cathy Faulkner and Ms. Amanda Carson. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from St. Anne's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday. Included in photo are Mrs. Eilis McGuinness, Principal and Mrs. Jennifer Morrison, class teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

