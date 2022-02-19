IN PICTURES: Confirmations in Derry 2022

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
(Please note photographs are not for purchase here)
1.
Children from St. Anne's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday. Included in photo are Mrs. Eilis McGuinness, Principal and Mrs. Suzanne McRory, class teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2.
Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday. Included in photo are Mr. Paul Bradley, Principal and teachers Miss Dunn and Mrs. Meehan. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3.
Children from St. Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Patrick Lagan at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday. Included in photo are Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal, Ms. Cathy Faulkner and Ms. Amanda Carson. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4.
Children from St. Anne's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday. Included in photo are Mrs. Eilis McGuinness, Principal and Mrs. Jennifer Morrison, class teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)