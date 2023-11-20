News you can trust since 1772
1st Year Scholarship winners, pictured with JJ McDermott, Board of Management, Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal, Philip McGuinness - Deputy Principal.

In Pictures: Crana College Prizegiving

There was much talent and dedication showcased at the recent Crana College Prizegiving, which was held in the Buncrana secondary school.
By Laura Glenn
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 15:46 GMT

Photos provided by Crana College

iCare Cup of Friendship Winners - Caitlin Quinn-Murphy and Shannon Grant pictured with Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal, Philip McGuinness - Deputy Principal Clare Bradley - Board of Management and JJ McDermott.

iCare Cup of Friendship Winners - Caitlin Quinn-Murphy and Shannon Grant pictured with Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal, Philip McGuinness - Deputy Principal Clare Bradley - Board of Management and JJ McDermott. Photo: Crana College

Students who Achieved Multiple Distinctions at Junior Cycle 2023 with Clare Bradley - Board of Management, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal and Kevin Cooley, Principal.

Students who Achieved Multiple Distinctions at Junior Cycle 2023 with Clare Bradley - Board of Management, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal and Kevin Cooley, Principal. Photo: Crana College

iCare Best Buddy Cup Winners - Viajy Doherty & Aaron McLaughlin with Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal, Philip McGuinness - Deputy Principal , Clare Bradley - Board of Management and JJ McDermott.

iCare Best Buddy Cup Winners - Viajy Doherty & Aaron McLaughlin with Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal, Philip McGuinness - Deputy Principal , Clare Bradley - Board of Management and JJ McDermott. Photo: Crana College

Students who Achieved Multiple Distinctions at Junior Cycle 2023 with Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal and, Clare Bradley - Board of Management.

Students who Achieved Multiple Distinctions at Junior Cycle 2023 with Kevin Cooley - Principal, Sinead Anderson - Deputy Principal and, Clare Bradley - Board of Management. Photo: Crana College

Related topics:Buncrana