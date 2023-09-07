News you can trust since 1772
In Pictures: Crana's College's new First Year and Transition Year groups

School is back for another year and Crana College in Buncrana are showcasing their new First Year and Transition Year groups
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST

Pictures courtesy of Crana College.

Crana College Principal Mr. Kevin Cooley, Deputy Principals Mr. Philip McGuinness and Ms. Sinead Anderson, First Year year head Ms. Sylvia McSheffrey along with tutors Mr. Toland, Mr. Meehan, Mr. McMullan and Ms. Reddin with First Year students for 2023/24. Photo: Crana College

Crana CollegeTransition Year students with TY Co-Ordinator Ms. Clare Bradley along with tutors Ms. M Bradley, Ms Duffy and Ms. C. Bradley. Photo: Crana College

