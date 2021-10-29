IN PICTURES: Derry Halloween - Bunscoil Cholmcille’s Imaginations Islands get a spooky makeover

Bunscoil Cholmcille had a spooktacular afternoon with their ‘Imagination Island’ Halloween beds.

Máire Mhic Lochlainn, Príomhoide said: “Each family in the school has a raised bed in the school grounds called an ‘Imagination Island’.

“These create opportunities for children to grow and create seasonal produce and displays. They also learn about the importance of sustainability, biodiversity and healthy living through practical hands on activities. This week the children have been harvesting their own home grown pumpkins and have been planting garlic to ward off vampires!

“As part of a Halloween decorating competition, they all showed such creativity and originality. Five beds were chosen as winners by the judges, Róisín Mhic Giolla Bhuí, Múinteoir Rang 6/7, Kevin Abbott who has also been assisting with the development of our outdoor area and also Graham Warke, Major of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“Go raibh maith agat fosta do Conor O Kane from Social Farms and Gardens, who put so much time and effort into the organisation of this project.

“This initiative has been kindly supported by Live Here, Love Here and Ecoschools NI.”

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

