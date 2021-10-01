Derry Journal People of the Year Awards winners pictured with the May of Derry and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke, Adrian Logan, compere for the evening and Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 063

IN PICTURES: Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021

The atmosphere was electric as local people gathered to celebrate many of our local heroes at the Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021 at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday night.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 1st October 2021, 7:08 pm

The glitzy ceremony saw many of the north west’s finest being recognised with all finalists praised for the massive contribution they have made and continue to make for the betterment of local people.

We at the Derry Journal want to congratulate all the winners and the finalists for their fantastic contribution and want to thank all our sponsors for supporting the awards, which were first started by the late Martin McCrossan to recognise and honour the achievements of local people.

**Don’t miss our special supplement in next Friday’s edition of the Derry Journal.

(Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal)

1. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Outstanding Bravery Award winner Adam and Aoife Burke pictured with Paul McLean (on the left), from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean, Blane Tierney and Diane Burke, Commercial Director of Derry Journal, JPIMedia. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 057

2. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Charity Worker of the Year winner Danny Quigley pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean and Louise Strain, Derry Journal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 047

3. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Derry Journal Community Hero Award winner Micky Doherty pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean and Diane Burke, Commercial Director of Derry Journal, JPIMedia. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 058

4. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Community Development Person of the Year winner Gary Rutherford pictured with Paul McLean (on the left)from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean, Teresa McCloskey, Performance and Quality Manager of category sponsor Apex Housing Association, and Graeme Huston, Regional Director, JPIMedia. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 060

