IN PICTURES: Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021

The glitzy ceremony saw many of the north west’s finest being recognised with all finalists praised for the massive contribution they have made and continue to make for the betterment of local people.
We at the Derry Journal want to congratulate all the winners and the finalists for their fantastic contribution and want to thank all our sponsors for supporting the awards, which were first started by the late Martin McCrossan to recognise and honour the achievements of local people.
(Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal)
Outstanding Bravery Award winner Adam and Aoife Burke pictured with Paul McLean (on the left), from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean, Blane Tierney and Diane Burke, Commercial Director of Derry Journal, JPIMedia. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 057
Charity Worker of the Year winner Danny Quigley pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean and Louise Strain, Derry Journal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 047
Derry Journal Community Hero Award winner Micky Doherty pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean and Diane Burke, Commercial Director of Derry Journal, JPIMedia. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 058
Community Development Person of the Year winner Gary Rutherford pictured with Paul McLean (on the left)from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean, Teresa McCloskey, Performance and Quality Manager of category sponsor Apex Housing Association, and Graeme Huston, Regional Director, JPIMedia. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 060