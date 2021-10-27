St Cecilia’s College Year 8 Pumpkin Prize Winners pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 032

IN PICTURES: Derry school pupils get creative for Halloween Howl

St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils and staff get a spooky make over for the Derry school’s recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:00 am

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL

St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils and staff pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 031

2. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL

St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 020

3. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL

St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils and staff pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 025

4. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL

St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils Faith and Clodagh pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 021

