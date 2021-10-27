IN PICTURES: Derry school pupils get creative for Halloween Howl

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL
St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils and staff pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 031
2. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL
St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 020
3. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL
St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils and staff pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 025
4. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE HALLOWEEN HOWL
St Cecilia’s College Year 8 pupils Faith and Clodagh pictured at the schools recent Fancy Dress Halloween Howl. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2142GS – 021