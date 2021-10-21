IN PICTURES: Derry’s Ardnashee School and College pupils perform ‘Across the Waves’

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY
Gillian Ross (on the left) and Carie Logue-Houston with pupils from Ardnashee School who played fairies in the school show 'Across the Waves' performed on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 041
2. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY
Maria White (on the left), Raymond McCann and Carie Logue-Houston with pupils from Ardnashee School who performed as dancers in the school show ‘Across the Waves’ on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 042
3. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY
Some of the attendance at the Ardnashee School show ‘Across the Waves’ performed on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 043
4. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY
Some of the attendance at the Ardnashee School show ‘Across the Waves’ performed on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 044