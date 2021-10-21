Pupils from Ardnashee School performing in the school show ‘Across the Waves’, written and composed by music tutor Paul Cutliffe, on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 046

IN PICTURES: Derry’s Ardnashee School and College pupils perform ‘Across the Waves’

Pupils from Ardnashee School performing in the school show ‘Across the Waves’, written and composed by music tutor Paul Cutliffe, on Friday afternoon last.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:32 am

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY

Gillian Ross (on the left) and Carie Logue-Houston with pupils from Ardnashee School who played fairies in the school show 'Across the Waves' performed on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 041

Photo Sales

2. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY

Maria White (on the left), Raymond McCann and Carie Logue-Houston with pupils from Ardnashee School who performed as dancers in the school show ‘Across the Waves’ on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 042

Photo Sales

3. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY

Some of the attendance at the Ardnashee School show ‘Across the Waves’ performed on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 043

Photo Sales

4. DER- ARDNASHEE SCHOOL PLAY

Some of the attendance at the Ardnashee School show ‘Across the Waves’ performed on Friday afternoon last. DER2141GS – 044

Photo Sales
DerryCollege
Next Page
Page 1 of 2