IN PICTURES: Derry's Foyle Pride gets under way with 2024 Awards Night

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. GAY PRIDE AWARDS 2024. . . . .Group pictured at The Foyle Pride Festival Launch and Awards 2024, held in The Guildhall on Thursday night. Included is the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi-Barr, who presented the awards. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Mayor Lillian Seenoi Barr presents the Sean Morrin Young Person's Award to Addison Kealey Bennett at Thursday night's Foyle Pride Launch and Awards at the city's Guildhall.
3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi Barr presents the Terry McCartney Award for Social Awareness to Maeve O'Neill at Thursday night's Foyle Pride Launch and Awards at the city's Guildhall.
4. Devin Kane, Foyle Pride Committee Member addressing the attendance on Thursday night.
