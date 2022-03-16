IN PICTURES: Derry’s Pope John Paul II Award Ceremony

The award recognises volunteer work young people do in their local churches and communities. The guest speaker, Father Peter McVerry and Most Rev Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry and Patron of the Award, presented 288 young people from all over the diocese of Derry and beyond, with their certificates and medals.

The young people came from 21 second level schools across the Diocese. They represented 42 parishes in the diocese and 19 parishes from outside the Diocese including 7 Parishes from London, through the involvement of St Richard’s Reynolds Catholic College. This year 4 people who had previously completed their Gold Award, also received the Papal Cross Award.