IN PICTURES: Education Authority visits Craft Training in Derry during Apprentice Week

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:06 BST
Representatives from the Education Authority paid a visit to young apprentices and tutors at Craft Training in Springtown during Apprentice Week NI.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Group pictured at Bakery and Professional Cookery Event held at Craft Training, Springstown Industrial, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Included in the photograph are Peter Heany, Susan Stranaghan and Aaron McAree, Department for the Economy, tutors Mark Hasson and Aaron O’Hagan, Training Manager Peter Reid, apprentices and prospective apprentices. Photo: George Sweeney

Hospitality tutor Aaron O’Hagan demonstrates cocktail making to prospective apprentices at Craft Training, Springtown Industrial Estate, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Photo: George Sweeney

Staff and prospective apprentices pictured at Craft Training, Springtown Industrial Estate, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Photo: George Sweeney

Tutor Mark Hasson demonstrates bakery skills to prospective apprentices at Craft Training, Springtown Industrial Estate, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Photo: George Sweeney

