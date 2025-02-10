IN PICTURES: Education Authority visits Craft Training in Derry during Apprentice Week

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Group pictured at Bakery and Professional Cookery Event held at Craft Training, Springstown Industrial, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Included in the photograph are Peter Heany, Susan Stranaghan and Aaron McAree, Department for the Economy, tutors Mark Hasson and Aaron O’Hagan, Training Manager Peter Reid, apprentices and prospective apprentices. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Hospitality tutor Aaron O’Hagan demonstrates cocktail making to prospective apprentices at Craft Training, Springtown Industrial Estate, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Staff and prospective apprentices pictured at Craft Training, Springtown Industrial Estate, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Tutor Mark Hasson demonstrates bakery skills to prospective apprentices at Craft Training, Springtown Industrial Estate, during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week. Photo: George Sweeney
