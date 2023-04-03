IN PICTURES: Foyle Schools Poetry Competition at Rath Mor in Derry

Creggan Enterprises welcomed over 100 young pupils from schools and colleges throughout the city to Rath Mor on Friday to receive their awards for their winning entries to the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition.
The new publication Rhyme & Reason, featuring a selection of poems from the competition, was also launched at the event on Friday.
Some 25 schools from across Derry submitted over 1,000 entries featuring poems based on the themes of ‘My Dream’ for the Key stages 1-2 and ‘My Community’ for Key stages 3-4 and Post 16.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Thornhill College pupil, Anne McGinley was awarded First Place in the KS4 My Community category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition. Included in the photograph are Kevin Hippsley, manager of Creggan Enterprises, Jenni Doherty, Little Acorn Bookstore and Michael Withers, NI Executive Office (funder). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 43
2. Joint Second Place in the KS3 My Community category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition were Isabella Bradley, Foyle College and Emma Duddy, Lumen Christi College. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 40
3. St Eithne’s Primary School P7 pupil Erin Moore was Highly Commended in the KS2 My Dream category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 47
4. Joint Third Place in the KS2 My Dream category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition were Harry McClintock, Ballougry PS, Henry Hutcheon, Nazareth House PS and Lily Ni hAoláin, Bunscoil Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 36
