Joint Second Place in the KS2 My Dream category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition were Aaron Johnston, St Paul’s PS and Mollie O’Neill, Model PS. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 37

IN PICTURES: Foyle Schools Poetry Competition at Rath Mor in Derry

Creggan Enterprises welcomed over 100 young pupils from schools and colleges throughout the city to Rath Mor on Friday to receive their awards for their winning entries to the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition.