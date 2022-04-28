Page 1 of 3
IN PICTURES: Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir to ‘walk a marathon’ in Derry
Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir have launched a new initiative today to mark the 10th Birthday of the Daily Mile. Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir students will undertake a mile a day in order to try ‘walk a marathon’ before their summer holidays. In accordance with the Eco-Schools topics, the school has decided to work on healthy living as a whole school initiative and are undertaking lots of fun and inspiring ways to get active and stay active daily. They have already undertaken Bike to School Weeks with Sunstrans, fundraising sponsored cycles, Step in to Spring and many others to help improve their mental, emotional and physical health for students, staff and the wider school community.Corey Hanna, teacher and eco-coordinator at the school, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in the Daily Mile and promoting active travel in the school. It’s great for the young people to be involved and it has also involved the staff and parents! “We have organised lots of different activities to entice all our kids to take part and we are so proud and overwhelmed with the effort of participation. Let’s hope we get our green flag status this year!”
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:59 pm