The wait is over and the hard work has paid off as pupils across Derry celebrated their GCSE results on Thursday.
Check out some of the smiling faces from St Mary’s College.
Photos from Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. St. Mary's College student Erin Maguire shares her results with mum Pauline on Thursday morning.
2. St. Mary's Girls Do Well - Kelsey Hamilton, Kiersa McGuigan, Millie McMonagle and Kerri Brown.
3. Pictured at St. Mary's College GCSE results on. Thursday, are from left, Emma O'Neill, Grace Lynch and her mum Erin and sister Daynah.
4. Mrs. Roisin Rice, Vice Principal, St. Mary's College checking through niece Emily Donaghey's GCSE results with Emily's mum Grainnia and brother JJ on Thursday morning.
