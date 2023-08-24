News you can trust since 1772
In pictures: GCSE results celebrations at St.Mary's College

The wait is over and the hard work has paid off as pupils across Derry celebrated their GCSE results on Thursday.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

Check out some of the smiling faces from St Mary’s College.

Photos from Jim McCafferty Photography.

St. Mary's College student Erin Maguire shares her results with mum Pauline on Thursday morning.

St. Mary's College student Erin Maguire shares her results with mum Pauline on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

St. Mary's Girls Do Well - Kelsey Hamilton, Kiersa McGuigan, Millie McMonagle and Kerri Brown.

St. Mary's Girls Do Well - Kelsey Hamilton, Kiersa McGuigan, Millie McMonagle and Kerri Brown. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Pictured at St. Mary's College GCSE results on. Thursday, are from left, Emma O'Neill, Grace Lynch and her mum Erin and sister Daynah.

Pictured at St. Mary's College GCSE results on. Thursday, are from left, Emma O'Neill, Grace Lynch and her mum Erin and sister Daynah. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Mrs. Roisin Rice, Vice Principal, St. Mary's College checking through niece Emily Donaghey's GCSE results with Emily's mum Grainnia and brother JJ on Thursday morning.

Mrs. Roisin Rice, Vice Principal, St. Mary's College checking through niece Emily Donaghey's GCSE results with Emily's mum Grainnia and brother JJ on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

