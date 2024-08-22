IN PICTURES: GCSEs results day 2024 at Foyle College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:58 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff from Foyle College in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Martin McKeown.

Foyle College pupils who are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results pictured with Principal Deirdre Mclaughlin on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown

1. Foyle College pupils who are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results pictured with Principal Deirdre Mclaughlin on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown

Foyle College pupils who are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results pictured with Principal Deirdre Mclaughlin on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Peter and Caroline Devine who are celebrating with their daughter Olivia after she received her GCSE results at Foyle College.

2. Peter and Caroline Devine who are celebrating with their daughter Olivia after she received her GCSE results at Foyle College.

Peter and Caroline Devine who are celebrating with their daughter Olivia after she received her GCSE results at Foyle College. Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Adam Murray from Foyle College who is celebrating after receiving his GCSE results with his parents Raymond and Sheelagh.

3. Adam Murray from Foyle College who is celebrating after receiving his GCSE results with his parents Raymond and Sheelagh.

Adam Murray from Foyle College who is celebrating after receiving his GCSE results with his parents Raymond and Sheelagh. Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Matthew McLaughlin who collected his GCSE results from Foyle College on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown

4. Matthew McLaughlin who collected his GCSE results from Foyle College on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown

Matthew McLaughlin who collected his GCSE results from Foyle College on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GCSEsFoyle CollegeDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.