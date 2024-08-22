IN PICTURES: GCSEs results day 2024 at Foyle College in Derry

Photos by Martin McKeown.
1. Foyle College pupils who are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results pictured with Principal Deirdre Mclaughlin on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown
Foyle College pupils who are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results pictured with Principal Deirdre Mclaughlin on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown
2. Peter and Caroline Devine who are celebrating with their daughter Olivia after she received her GCSE results at Foyle College.
Peter and Caroline Devine who are celebrating with their daughter Olivia after she received her GCSE results at Foyle College. Photo: Martin McKeown
3. Adam Murray from Foyle College who is celebrating after receiving his GCSE results with his parents Raymond and Sheelagh.
Adam Murray from Foyle College who is celebrating after receiving his GCSE results with his parents Raymond and Sheelagh. Photo: Martin McKeown
4. Matthew McLaughlin who collected his GCSE results from Foyle College on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown
Matthew McLaughlin who collected his GCSE results from Foyle College on Thursday. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.