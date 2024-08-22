IN PICTURES: GCSEs results day 2024 at St Cecilia's College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:52 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff from St Cecilia’s College in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Mary Jo O'Carolan, left, Principal, pictured with Maggie Shiels, Summer Gillespie, Katie Nash and Ava Whoriskey when they collected their GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.

Chloe Callaghan pictured with her proud mum Corinna and sister Elena when she collected her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.

Divya Ashok pictured with her proud parents Ashol and Aswini when she picked up her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.

Collecting her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning was Ellie McAdams and her proud mum Angela.

