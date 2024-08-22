IN PICTURES: GCSEs results day 2024 at St Cecilia's College in Derry

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Mary Jo O'Carolan, left, Principal, pictured with Maggie Shiels, Summer Gillespie, Katie Nash and Ava Whoriskey when they collected their GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.
Mary Jo O'Carolan, left, Principal, pictured with Maggie Shiels, Summer Gillespie, Katie Nash and Ava Whoriskey when they collected their GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning. Photo: KEITH MOORE
2. Chloe Callaghan pictured with her proud mum Corinna and sister Elena when she collected her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.
Chloe Callaghan pictured with her proud mum Corinna and sister Elena when she collected her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning. Photo: KEITH MOORE
3. Divya Ashok pictured with her proud parents Ashol and Aswini when she picked up her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.
Divya Ashok pictured with her proud parents Ashol and Aswini when she picked up her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning. Photo: KEITH MOORE
4. Collecting her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning was Ellie McAdams and her proud mum Angela.
Collecting her GCSE results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning was Ellie McAdams and her proud mum Angela. Photo: KEITH MOORE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.