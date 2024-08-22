IN PICTURES: GCSEs results day 2024 at St Columb's College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:19 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff from St. Columb’s College in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Collecting their GCSE results at St. Columb's College on Thursday morning were, from left, Joseph Bryson, Ethan Bratton, Conor Cooley, Chipulmutso Phiri and Matthew Catterall.

Keefer Lewis pictured with his mum Marie and sister Jade when he picked up his GCSE results at St. Columb's's College on Thursday morning.

Liam Robinson pictured with his proud mum Denise when he collected his GCSE results at St. Columb's College on Thursday morning.

Pearse Duddy pictured with his mum Sharon when he collected GCSE results at St. Columb's College on Thursday morning.

