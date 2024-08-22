IN PICTURES: GCSEs results day 2024 at St Mary's College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:40 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff from St Mary’s College in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

HERE'S HOPING!. . . .GCSE students at St. Mary's College get their results on Thursday morning. From left, Rachel McBride, Aoife Bacuna, Kelsie Doherty and Ernesto Degimaite. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Laura Devine and her mum checking her grades at St. Mary's College on Thursday.

RESULT!. . . . Happy St. Mary's College students Lucy Donald, Ava McGowan and Lucy Doherty pictured after getting GCSE results on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Administration staff at St. Mary's College get ready to hand out GCSE results on Thursday morning at the school. From left, Leonorah Maxwell, Madeline McCallion, Sandra Griffin and Martrice Hasson. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

