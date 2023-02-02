St Mary’s College joined others schools across the north west on Wednesday in celebrating Grandparents’ Day.
As well as celebrating their VIP guests, the students along with their grandfathers and grandmothers also turned their hands to making St Brigid’s Crosses. Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Teaching staff, pupils and their grandparents getting ready to make some St. Brigid’s crosses.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Derry boxing legend and granddad Charlie Nash pictured with his granddaughter and year 8 pupil at St. Mary’s College on Wednesday to celebrate Grandparents To School Day.
3. One of the Year 8 classes pictured with their grandmothers during Wednesday’s event.
4. Grandparents Vincent and Fiona White pictured with their granddaughter and some of her school pals during Wednesday’s event at St. Mary’s College.
