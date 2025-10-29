The writing and storytelling event is organised by Literacy Co-ordinator Mr. Peter Smith who engaged pupils with storytelling about a local corpse called Eddie who had difficulty being contained in a traditional coffin and also some yarns about Cumber House in Claudy – reportedly the most haunted place in Ireland.

Mr Smith commented: “Pupils showed great imagination with their stories and we were really impressed with their willingness to read these aloud to their peers during Thursday’s events. Again, it was great to see so many P7 pupils from visiting primary schools play their part and walk away with some of the prizes.”

The School’s Head of Year 8 Mr. Paul Quigley said: “What an experience for our pupils. The Year 8 English teachers have spent the last week showing these pupils different writing techniques to raise suspense and today we witness the results of that labour.

"The stories were truly exceptional.”

'No one knows more about scary stories than I do!' . . . . One of the many characters at St. Joseph's Boys School Annual Spooker Prize on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

SPOOKER PRIZEWINNER AT ST. JOSEPH'S BOYS SCHOOL - Year 8 prizewinners pictured on Thursday last at the school with Spooker event organiser Mr Peter Smith. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Students Darragh and Niall in discussion about their Spooker Prize story on Thursday at St. Joseph's. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

An extremely agile Mr. Peter Smith showing off his suppleness as he tells one of his ghost stories. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)