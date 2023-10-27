IN PICTURES: Having a 'bowl' for Halloween at St Eithne's Primary School in Derry

Children at Saint Eithne’s Primary School in Derry were having a thrilling time this week as they took part in a Halloween Bowl-a-thon school fundraiser.
Pictured are Primary 5 bowlers on Thursday wishing everyone a brilliant Halloween festival.
Pupils pictured at the Halloween Bowl-a-thon at St Eithne's Primary School in Derry on Thursday. Photo: Conor McClean
