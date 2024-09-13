IN PICTURES: Lumen Christi College prizegiving in Derry

Photos by Lumen Christi College.
Top GCSE Results: Pupils who achieved 7 A grades or more in their GCSE examinations with Mrs Suzanne Deery (Senior Teacher), Dr Ailbhe Brady (Guest Speaker), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Ms Catherine Hughes (Head of Year) and Mrs Jacinta Bradley (Board of Governors). Photo: Stephen Latimer
Pupils who received 1st Place in Subject at A2 Level pictured with Heads of Department, Mrs Jacinta Bradley (Board of Governors), Fr Gerard Mongan, Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher). Photo: Stephen Latimer
Students who attained an outstanding 3A* grades or better in their A2 examinations with Mrs Edel Moore (Chairperson, Board of Governors) & Dr Marie Ferris (Principal). Photo: Stephen Latimer
Min Min Chi, the recipient of the Dupont Award for Chemistry pictured with Mrs Lynsey Campbell, (Head of Chemistry). Photo: Stephen Latimer
