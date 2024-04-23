IN PICTURES: My First Holy Communion in Derry 2024

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Pupils from Mrs. Vance's class at Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Friday last. Included are Mr. Sean McLaughlin, Principal and Miss Coyle, teaching assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pupils from Mrs. Vance's class at Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Friday last. Included are Mr. Sean McLaughlin, Principal and Miss Coyle, teaching assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Pupils from Mrs. Fisher's class at St. Brigid's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Eileen Fisher, Fr. Sean O'Donnell, Ms. Mary McCallion, Princpal, Mr. Kevin Fleming and Mrs. Iona Wiley, teaching assistants. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pupils from Mrs. Fisher's class at St. Brigid's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Eileen Fisher, Fr. Sean O'Donnell, Ms. Mary McCallion, Princpal, Mr. Kevin Fleming and Mrs. Iona Wiley, teaching assistants. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Pupils from Mrs. Cunningham's class at Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Friday last. Included are Miss Coyle, teaching assistant and Mr. Sean McLaughlin, Principal. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pupils from Mrs. Cunningham's class at Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Friday last. Included are Miss Coyle, teaching assistant and Mr. Sean McLaughlin, Principal. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Pupils from Mr. Joe Kennedy's class at St. Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Ms. Gemma McIvor, teaching assistant, Mrs. Carol Duffy, principal and Ms. Joanne Sheerin, teaching assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pupils from Mr. Joe Kennedy's class at St. Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Ms. Gemma McIvor, teaching assistant, Mrs. Carol Duffy, principal and Ms. Joanne Sheerin, teaching assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography