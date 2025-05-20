Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)
Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn) Photo: Kerrie Quinn
2. Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)
Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn) Photo: Kerrie Quinn
3. Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)
Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn) Photo: Kerrie Quinn
4. Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Stephen Ward at St. Columba's Church, Long Tower on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Stephen Ward at St. Columba's Church, Long Tower on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography