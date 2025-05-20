IN PICTURES: My First Holy Communion in Derry 2025

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 20th May 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 21:26 BST
Pictured are children who have made their First Holy Communion in Derry in 2025.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)

1. Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn) Photo: Kerrie Quinn

Photo Sales
Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)

2. Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn) Photo: Kerrie Quinn

Photo Sales
Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)

3. Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn)

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School, Waterside, who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at Sacred Heart Church on Friday last. (Photo: Kerrie Quinn) Photo: Kerrie Quinn

Photo Sales
Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Stephen Ward at St. Columba's Church, Long Tower on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Stephen Ward at St. Columba's Church, Long Tower on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Stephen Ward at St. Columba's Church, Long Tower on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice