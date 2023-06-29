IN PICTURES: North West Regional College awards 2023 in Derry

Well done to all the recipients of NWRC’s Best of Further Education awards 2023. The ceremony was held recently at the Derry campus.
Photos via North West Regional College.
1. Proud mum Helen O'Donnell pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards with her prize winning daughter Blathnaid.
Proud mum Helen O'Donnell pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards with her prize winning daughter Blathnaid. Photo: NWRC
2. Caitlin Buchanan pictured with boyfriend Alex Smith at NWRC's Best in FE awards.
Caitlin Buchanan pictured with boyfriend Alex Smith at NWRC's Best in FE awards. Photo: NWRC
3. Paula Harkin and Thomas Harkin at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College
Paula Harkin and Thomas Harkin at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College. Photo: NWRC
4. Jac Carr and James Kelly at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College.
Jac Carr and James Kelly at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College. Photo: NWRC