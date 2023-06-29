News you can trust since 1772
Brother and sister Chiyanne McGrotty and Matthew McGrotty with mum Katie McDermott and big sister Amy Porter pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards. Brother and sister Chiyanne McGrotty and Matthew McGrotty with mum Katie McDermott and big sister Amy Porter pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards.
Brother and sister Chiyanne McGrotty and Matthew McGrotty with mum Katie McDermott and big sister Amy Porter pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards.

IN PICTURES: North West Regional College awards 2023 in Derry

Well done to all the recipients of NWRC’s Best of Further Education awards 2023. The ceremony was held recently at the Derry campus.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

Photos via North West Regional College.

Proud mum Helen O'Donnell pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards with her prize winning daughter Blathnaid.

Proud mum Helen O'Donnell pictured at NWRC's Best in FE awards with her prize winning daughter Blathnaid. Photo: NWRC

Caitlin Buchanan pictured with boyfriend Alex Smith at NWRC's Best in FE awards.

Caitlin Buchanan pictured with boyfriend Alex Smith at NWRC's Best in FE awards. Photo: NWRC

Paula Harkin and Thomas Harkin at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College.

Paula Harkin and Thomas Harkin at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College. Photo: NWRC

Jac Carr and James Kelly at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College.

Jac Carr and James Kelly at the Best in FE Awards at North West Regional College. Photo: NWRC

