IN PICTURES: North West Regional College students celebrate exam results in Derry

Hundreds of students from the college’s campuses at Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane received their BTEC Level 3 examination results.
Many of the students are staying on with the college to study Higher Education courses while others are progressing to university.
At Strand Road campus, Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald met with students to hear more about the further and higher education experience.
A spokesperson for North West Regional College said: “Whether your goal is employment, apprenticeships, or university, NWRC can help you look ahead with confidence.”
North West Regional College has also confirmed that it will hold enrolment days for 2025 on August 21 and 22 at its Strand Road, Springtown, Limavady, and Strabane campuses from 10am to 4pm.
There will also be an earlier Enrolment Day tomorrow, August 15.
NWRC students Harry Lavery, Eva Gorman and Ellie Kelly Carton celebrate their BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma examination results with the Minister for the Economy Dr. Caoimhe Archibald. when she visted the college on Results Day. .Eve is continuing her studies with a HND at NWRC, Harry is going on to a degree in Film and Ellie is progressing to Ulster University. Photo: Martin McKeown
Leo Murphy, principal and chief executive of NWRC congratulates BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma students Lucas McKinney and Gerald McCormick, with Louise Watson, Department for the Economy. Photo: Martin McKeown
Luke Breslin, Colm Chen amd Paul Mellon open their BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma Results at NWRC. Luke and Colm are continuing their studies at NWRC with a Foundation degree in Business and Paul is progressing to Ulster University. Photo: Martin McKeown
NWRC student Lucas McKinney celebrates his results in the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction with mum and dad John and Yvonne. Lucas plans to continue to his education studying fire engineering. Photo: Martin McKeown