IN PICTURES: St Cecilia’s College, Derry Key Stage 4 awards

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS
Jodi Montgomery receives the Courage Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 030
2. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS
Chantell Nixon receives the Peace Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 029
3. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS
Aine Moore receives the Faith Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 031
4. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS
Aly O’Hagan receives the Courage Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 033