Aiobheann O’Doherty receives the Grace Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 032

IN PICTURES: St Cecilia’s College, Derry Key Stage 4 awards

Congratulations to all the pupils at St Cecilia’s College in Derry who received awards at the recent prize-giving.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 2:54 pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS

Jodi Montgomery receives the Courage Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 030

2. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS

Chantell Nixon receives the Peace Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 029

3. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS

Aine Moore receives the Faith Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 031

4. DER - ST CECILIA'S COLLEGE KS4 AWARDS

Aly O’Hagan receives the Courage Commitment Award from Martine Mulhern, Principal of St Cecilia’s College, at the KS4 Awards presentation on Thursday afternoon last in the school. DER2141GS – 033

