IN PICTURES: St. Cecilia's College in Derry celebrate record exam success

The most recent set of GCSE and A' Level exams were celebrated with individual pupil's efforts being recognised.

Special guest on the night was Mrs. Pat Concannon, a former pupil and present Principal of Holy Child Primary School in Creggan.

In her opening address Mrs O'Carolan, Principal, acknowledged the hard work and dedication needed to succeed.

“Every pupil here this evening is being recognised, not just for their final grades, but also for the hours of hard work that went into those achievements.

“Tonight, we also thank the parents and teachers for their support and commitment to date.”

The Principal also heaped praise on the team effort put in by all in St. Cecilia’s. “Success requires a team, and we are blessed here in St. Cecilia's with the very best there is.”

Mrs O'Carolan went on to mention the school's successful ETI inspection in June, being classified as ‘very effective’ and the ‘highest possible outcome.’

Key Stage IV prizewinners pictured at St. Cecilia's College Annual Awards last week. Included at front is Mrs. Mary Jo Carolan, Principal and Mrs. Pat Concannon, special guest.

Mrs Juliette Barber presenting Cara Elliott and Ciara Moran with the Overall Achievement at GCSE results during Thursday night's prizegiving in St. Cecilia's College.

Mrs. Pat Concannon, special guest at the St. Cecilia's College Annual Prizegiving presenting Eden Faulkner with the Physical Education Award for Sports Girl of the Year on Thursday night.

St. Cecilia's Principal Mary Jo Carolan addressing the attendance at the St. Cecilia's Annual Prizegiving.