IN PICTURES: St. John’s Primary School in Derry celebrates 50th anniversary

The school on Bligh’s Lane has been educating generations of children from Creggan and neighbouring areas.
Congratulations to all the staff and pupils and happy anniversary!
1. DER - ST JOHN'S PS 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Guests pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 059
2. DER - ST JOHN'S PS 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Karen Carlin, Frances Bryson, Mary Callen, Paul Bradley, principal of Rosemount Primary School and Eamonn Devlin, principal St Patrick’s Primary School, pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 060
3. DER - ST JOHN'S PS 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Staff members pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 061
4. DER - ST JOHN'S PS 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Geraldine O’Connor, principal, Danny Cassidy, Brian O’Donnell, Sean Dolans GAC, and Fr Danial McFaul CC, St Mary’s Creggan pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 056