Kathleen McCallion, Peter Nixon, St Mary’s Youth Club, John McLaughlin, Dawn McLaughlin Fr Joe Gormley PP, St Mary’s Creggan and the Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 055

IN PICTURES: St. John’s Primary School in Derry celebrates 50th anniversary

Staff, pupils and invited guests gathered for a special celebration on Friday as St. John’s Primary School marked its 50th anniversary.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:03 pm

The school on Bligh’s Lane has been educating generations of children from Creggan and neighbouring areas.

Congratulations to all the staff and pupils and happy anniversary!

Guests pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 059

Karen Carlin, Frances Bryson, Mary Callen, Paul Bradley, principal of Rosemount Primary School and Eamonn Devlin, principal St Patrick’s Primary School, pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 060

Staff members pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 061

Geraldine O’Connor, principal, Danny Cassidy, Brian O’Donnell, Sean Dolans GAC, and Fr Danial McFaul CC, St Mary’s Creggan pictured at the St John’s Primary School 50th anniversary celebrations held on Friday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 056

