IN PICTURES: St Mary's Scouts Creggan host Derry & Donegal groups at annual parade

The parade moved off from St Mary’s Scouts base at Cromore Gardens and finished at St Mary's Chapel, where a service was held.
Several bands an numerous scout groups were be in attendance.
1. St Eugene's Scouts Derry took part the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
St Eugene's Scouts Derry took part the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Scouts from St Mary's Creggan group enjoy the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
Scouts from St Mary's Creggan group enjoy the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Scouts from Buncrana took part the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade, in Derry, on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
Scouts from Buncrana took part the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade, in Derry, on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Scouts from Carndonagh took part the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade, in Derry, on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney
Scouts from Carndonagh took part the Annual Errigal Scout County Founders Day Parade, in Derry, on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney