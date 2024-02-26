News you can trust since 1772
IN PICTURES: St Mary's Scouts Creggan host Derry & Donegal groups at annual parade

1st, 2nd and 3rd Derry Saint Mary's Scouts have hosted groups from across the north west with a parade through Creggan on Sunday to mark the Errigal Scout County Founders Day.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT

The parade moved off from St Mary’s Scouts base at Cromore Gardens and finished at St Mary's Chapel, where a service was held.

Several bands an numerous scout groups were be in attendance.

