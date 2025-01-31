The keynote address was given by the Patron of the Pope John Paul II Award, Most Reverend Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry and a witness to faith was provided by Fr Shaun Doherty, Curate at Saint Eugene’s Cathedral. Bishop McKeown presented the Award to 420 young people from all over the diocese of Derry and beyond. This year six people also received the Papal Cross Award.

These young people came from 22 second level schools across the Diocese. They represented 47 parishes in the diocese of Derry and 13 parishes outside the Diocese.

Father Shaun shared his journey to priesthood with the young people at the ceremony and spoke to the awardees about planting the seed of faith and recognising that God ultimately reaps the harvest.

His Witness to faith was inspiring and his dedication to Our Lady Queen of Peace resonated with those in attendance.

Fr Shaun told those present that ‘Our Lady will walk with you throughout your life just as she did with Saint John Paul II, Blessed Carlo Acutis and this priest standing in front of you today’

Bishop McKeown, in reference to the synodal journey which Pope Francis has instigated, reminded the young people that they too are called to continue to participate in the life of the Church, to be in communion with others and also to be missionaries in their own communities and in the World.

Bishop McKeown challenged the awardees by asking the question, ‘Are you ready to be part of the adventure, to seek the truth, serve the common good and spread the good news?’

The Award was founded and created by Fr Paul Farren, Diocese of Derry and has developed over the years with the support of the Pope John Paul II Award Committee, Diocesan Youth Team, schools and parishes.

The Award was launched in Derry in 2006 by the then Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Lazarotto.

In the last 17 years the Award has been introduced in 23 dioceses in Ireland and supported by the international coordinator, Mr Tony Brennan, has also been introduced in the Archdiocese of Birmingham, the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle and has just been introduced in the Diocese of Portsmouth.

The Pope John Paul II Award continues to be the largest youth movement in the church in Ireland.

For more information on the Award contact Lizzie Rea on [email protected] or phone +4428 71264087. www.thepopejohnpauliiaward.com www.catecheticalcentre.org

Pictures by Stephen Latimer Photography, courtesy of the Diocese of Derry

