IN PICTURES: The nativity and story of Christmas at St Eithne's Primary School in Derry

The true spirit of Christmas took centre stage at St Eithne’s Primary School in Derry this week as pupils staged their Christmas shows.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School perform their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 11
Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School perform their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 11
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School, who played angels,Joseph and Mary at their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 07
Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School, who played angels,Joseph and Mary at their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 07
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School, who played the Three Wise Men at their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 09
Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School, who played the Three Wise Men at their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 09
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School, who played Rudolf and Santa at their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 10
Pupils from Mrs Logue's P1 class at St Eithne's Primary School, who played Rudolf and Santa at their Nativity Play on Wednesday for family and relatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS - 10
Photo: George Sweeney