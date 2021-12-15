IN PICTURES: The Nativity at Long Tower Primary School in Derry

(Please note pictures are by Jim McCafferty Photography and cannot be booked here)
1.
Angel, Amber Wilson gives guidance to shepherds Jace Hillen , Sophia McKinney and Eva Watt. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2.
Children from the Long Tower Primary School Nursery pictured on Thursday as they prepared for their Nativity Play. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3.
The Heavenly Angels from the Long Tower PS Nursery pictured during Thursdayâ€TMs Nativity - Back from left, Freya Gallagher, Annie Doherty, Eily Quinn and Evie McGlinchey. At front are Bonnie McBrearty and Aria Page.
4.
The Three Kings look for a sign during the Long Tower PS Nursery Nativity Play on Thursday - Jack Gallgher, Rian McKeever and Jaiden Devine.