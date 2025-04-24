Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Aoibhe Nic Lochlainn was placed in Under 12 Harp and second in Whistle. Aoibhe was also awarded the AOH Cup and Bursary for Outstanding Musician age Under 12 at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
2. St Anne's Primary School won the Primary School Band Feis Cup at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lexie McGinley won the Junior Any Song Cathal Curley Cup at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Darragh Keogh achieved second place in Junior Any Song at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
