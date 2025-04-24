IN PICTURES: Winners row at Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle / the Derry Feis

Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 12:51 BST
Well done to all the competitors taking part in Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle this year.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Aoibhe Nic Lochlainn was placed in Under 12 Harp and second in Whistle. Aoibhe was also awarded the AOH Cup and Bursary for Outstanding Musician age Under 12 at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

St Anne's Primary School won the Primary School Band Feis Cup at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Lexie McGinley won the Junior Any Song Cathal Curley Cup at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Darragh Keogh achieved second place in Junior Any Song at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

