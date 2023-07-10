The accolade is presented to an undergraduate student – across all campuses and degrees – who has demonstrated significant personal achievement or a substantial contribution to University life and this year, April Canning, from Creggan, more than fit the bill.

It is the latest recognition for the second year Adult Student Nursing student, who, last year, won the Serendipity Scholarship, which is awarded to a student undertaking a professional degree in a health-related area.. She was also shortlisted for the Royal College of Nursing’s Student of the Year and highly commended in the recent Best of Derry awards.

April, who is 36, told the Journal how nursing was the career she ‘always’ wanted to pursue, but, as she had a young family, ‘there was no way’ she could have previously dedicated the time to it.

April Canning.

However, as her children got older – they are now 20, 17, 16 and 12 – she decided to go for it and applied to study the Access Diploma (Adult Learning) in Combined Studies at North West Regional College.

April excelled at NWRC and described the course and staff as ‘fantastic’.

"I highly recommend it. They were so helpful and helped me every step of the way.”

April then entered into her nursing studies, fulfilling a life-long dream.

April was awarded Ulster University's NI Allstate Convocation Student of the Year award.

"I have always wanted to go into nursing. In my jobs previously, I was a carer in the community in nursing homes etc and I loved it.”

April has loved being on placement in different areas of nursing, but said her real passion lies in oncology and this is what she wants to dedicate herself to.

"I had a placement in the North West Cancer Centre and loved it. I wanted to stay there! That’s what I really want to do.”

April not only studies as a student nurse, she is also a dedicated volunteer for Headway and Macmillan’s ‘Look Good Feel Better Programme.’

April and her husband Paddy at the Derry Journal 'Best of Derry' awards.

"The Look Good Feel Better programme is to help women who are undergoing or went through treatment techniques for their appearance. I have an award in make up and worked in make up before I studied nursing. Because I have this and love working in oncology, this programme is a perfect fit.

April is ‘delighted’ at being named Ulster University’s Allstate NI Convocation Student of the Year and told how she initially understood it was for nursing students alone.

"It wasn’t until I was presented with the award that they told me it was across the entire university and undergraduate degrees. And I thought: ‘Ok, now I feel really proud.’

April encourage anyone thinking of going back into education to go for it.

April pictured with her husband and children.