Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A North West Regional College student (NWRC) who passed her Access Adult Learning Diploma despite battling chronic health issues, says no one should ever give up on their education.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

48 year old Rosie Boyle who has the auto immune condition Graves Disease, Asthma and Epilepsy, says she hopes her story will inspire others to never give up and go on to fulfil their full potential.

She will be among the hundreds of students who will graduate at the 2024 Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony in the Millennium Forum on October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never got the chance to push myself at school,” said Rosie.

Rosie Boyle will graduate from NWRC with and Access Diploma in Combined Studies. (Pic Martin McKeown)

“I didn’t do the eleven plus and when I went to secondary school I was put into the lower class. I left school with no qualifications and went into a YTP (Youth Training Programme) scheme. I did some secretarial work for a few years, but the money was not good. I wasn’t brave enough to reach out and try and do something else.”

In the 1990s. Rosie said she felt her life spiral out of control.

“I was always out partying,” she said, “it was a tough time for me and I struggled with mental health including depression and self-harm. Nothing changed until I finally got the courage to reach out to ask people to help me. I began rescuing and rehoming animals which really helped my confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie said education was her saviour as she enrolled at NWRC to complete her Maths and English qualifications.

And when she applied for Access course at NWRC she didn’t know that her life was about to completely change.

“The Access course at NWRC is for adults to get qualifications to go on to higher education study or improve job prospects, “said Rosie. “I was

convinced I wouldn’t be good enough to get in, but the course director Luane Quigley rang me to talk me through everything and I decided to give it a go.

“I surprised myself with the course and how well I did, I was sick for a lot of the time and suffered a mini stroke during the two years but I kept going and had great support from my lecturers. I met my best friend Louise on the course and now we’re inseparable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has changed my life completely. As well as the Access course I’ve also passed my Maths and English. I am so proud of myself for getting this far – now I’m back at NWRC doing my Foundation Degree in Hospitality, Tourism &Events Management.

“After everything I’ve been through my graduation will be such a special day for me. I was so proud of my son Loughlin when he graduated from

Liverpool Uni and here I am doing the same. I’d say to anyone, it’s never too late, never give up.”

Graduates of Art &Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism, Sport, Media, Music, and Performing Arts will gather at the Millennium Forum with friends and family

to mark the successful completion of courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

A number of students will also receive special awards for achievements including academic excellence, commitment and creativity.

The college’s graduation ceremony will be streamed live on NWRC’s YouTube channel, and takes place at the Millennium Forum on October 30

at 12 noon. The host for the event is BBC presenter Barra Best.