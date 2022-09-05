Late Derry dad’s book to be released on Friday

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris had been working on his children’s book ‘Donovan the Business Sloth: Makes it Home for Bedtime Stories’ around the time of his death and his family have since worked together to finish the book on Chris’ behalf.

Donovan the Business Sloth is a timely reminder to everyone, to prioritise what is most important and treasure the time that spent with loved ones whenever possible.

Chris and Laura Doherty with their children Archie and Max. Chris died when Max was just four months old.

The book will be available to buy on Amazon in paperback and hardback from the September 9 with half of the proceeds being donated to The British Heart Foundation in memory of Chris. It is hoped that this story can bring joy to many and will be a unique and enjoyable read at bedtime for years to come.

Follow Donovan’s journey on his Facebook or Instagram page ‘Donovan the Business Sloth’ or on his website at www.donovanthesloth.com.

Laura and Chris Doherty with their children Max and Archie. Chris died in September 2021, just before finishing his book Donovan the Business Sloth makes it home for bedtime. Laura and Chris' family then completed the book and it will be for sale in a few weeks.

Chris loved spending time with his sons and had started a new job just one week before he died, which would have enabled him to spend more time at home.

Donovan the Business Sloth makes it home for bedtime. Chris' book was nearly finished when he died suddenly last year so his wife and their family got together to finish the book in Chris' memory.