Late Derry dad’s book to be released on Friday
Derry dad-of-two Chris Doherty was only 38 when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in his home on September 25 last year.
Chris had been working on his children’s book ‘Donovan the Business Sloth: Makes it Home for Bedtime Stories’ around the time of his death and his family have since worked together to finish the book on Chris’ behalf.
Donovan the Business Sloth is a timely reminder to everyone, to prioritise what is most important and treasure the time that spent with loved ones whenever possible.
The book will be available to buy on Amazon in paperback and hardback from the September 9 with half of the proceeds being donated to The British Heart Foundation in memory of Chris. It is hoped that this story can bring joy to many and will be a unique and enjoyable read at bedtime for years to come.
Follow Donovan’s journey on his Facebook or Instagram page ‘Donovan the Business Sloth’ or on his website at www.donovanthesloth.com.