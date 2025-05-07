Letter to the editor: Impose 10% cap to address ‘HMO gold rush’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dear Editor, Your article in the print edition of May 2 reports Mark H Durkan is concerned that the welcome expansion of UU Magee is creating ‘a gold rush for HMOs, putting pressure on housing supply in local neighbourhoods.’

MLAs Middleton, Delargy, McLaughlin and others have also expressed concern. Councillors from all parties and independents in Derry City and Strabane District Council echo this in a further, striking display of cross-party concern.

The concern is that the neighbourhood of UU Magee becomes a Holyland for Derry.

Currently, the Fire and Rescue Service advises residents, by leaflet drop, that they cannot access their dwellings; buses struggle to negotiate their route; refuse collection is compromised; safety wardens and police are called to late night incidents.

Magee College

This is the situation in the neighbourhood of the UU Magee campus. Hence the call by residents for an immediate 10% Cap on HMOs.

Councillors have an opportunity to apply this cap in the streets neighbouring UU Magee, as they develop a new area plan.

The University has publicly stated that such a cap would not impede their expansion plans. Students living in another Holyland, as in Belfast, is not a good look for UU.

Many HMOs are unlicensed and flaunt regulations. No accurate count of them exists. Other transient dwellings such as short-term holiday lets and ‘bail houses’ further exacerbate the problems.

Answering questions from MLA Durkan, Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins is also concerned to ‘work with the council to alleviate the problems’, while taking ‘the right time to ensure the work is done properly’, so that ‘concerns that can be addressed early in the process’.

That right time is now. The HMO gold rush speeds along on streets around us. Together with our neighbours, we call on Councillors to re-balance the planning process in the neighbourhood of UU Magee, in order that new students can be welcomed into a varied and settled community, as they have been welcomed since Martha Magee first provided buildings for third level education in 1845.

The Minister can lend her power to that re-balancing, by supporting our councillors.

Applying a 10% cap on HMOs immediately will go along way towards heading off social and infrastructural problems with congestion, water and sewage in the future.

Yours sincerely,

Dave Duggan, Diane Traynor

Northland Avenue