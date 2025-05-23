Little Rascals gets a power-up to fund outdoor learning with ERG

Drumsurn’s Little Rascals Community Playgroup has received a £9,000 boost from renewable energy producer ERG to support outdoor learning and strengthen its sustainability efforts.

The community playgroup is a valued resource providing a welcoming and supportive facility for almost 30 local children. Daily activities are designed to focus on personal, social and emotional development, building confidence, and encouraging a love for the outdoors and the environment in a safe and supportive space.

Thanks to the recent funding boost from ERG, the playgroup will be able to expand its outdoor education offering, creating new opportunities for the children to explore nature and develop new life skills through outdoor experiences.

The funding from ERG, including £5,000 received in the first year and a further £4,000 through the 2024/25 fund, has significantly contributed to the first phase of the group’s three-year construction plan to develop its outdoor space and integrate six areas of learning into the playground.

Laying the foundations for fun - ERG's Mel Falconer and Martina Tully join playgroup leaders Bronagh Devlin, Marie McCutcheon and the playgroup members

Marie McCutcheon, Leader of Little Rascals Community Playgroup, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the funding from ERG, which has made a real difference to our outdoor space. We have a three-year plan to develop and improve the playground, creating a more engaging, sustainable environment.

“The children all love spending time outside, where they can explore, connect with nature, build confidence and learn about the world around them through play. But our impact goes beyond the playgroup.

“I’ve worked here for almost 26 years now, and it’s grown into something far greater than we ever imagined. We also run community events such as barbecues, local walks and fundraisers. We’re creating a space that serves the whole community and one that is built to last.

“That’s the legacy we’re leaving for the Drumsurn community – one that’s deeply rooted in our love for this place and the children coming through our doors. We’ve even buried a time capsule beneath our new outdoor space – something for future generations to uncover and reflect on all that’s been built here. And it simply wouldn’t be possible without the support from ERG.”

Building brighter futures - ERG visits the Little Rascals Community Playgroup's Outdoor Space

Melissa Falconer, Head of Business Development UK at ERG, said: “At ERG, we’re proud to lead the way in clean energy across Europe and the US, but our mission goes far beyond generating wind and solar power. We’re committed to creating long term value in the communities where we operate – supporting local groups, suppliers and initiatives that make a real difference.

“It was a real pleasure to visit the playgroup and see first-hand the positive impact our fund is having, and to meet Marie and Frances, who clearly go above and beyond for the children and the community. That’s why we’re dedicated to supporting groups such as Little Rascals Community Playgroup through our Community Benefit Fund.”

Orla Black, Director of Grants and Fund Development at Community Foundation Northern Ireland, said: “The Community Benefit Fund for the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms is delivering meaningful support to local groups and initiatives that are at the heart of Northern Ireland’s rural communities. From education and environment projects to social inclusion and wellbeing, it’s been inspiring to see the range and impact of work being carried out with this funding.

“We’re proud to play a part in that journey and look forward to continuing to champion community-led projects in future funding rounds.”