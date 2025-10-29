Local parents across Northern Ireland join forces to delay getting their children smartphones

Local parents of 3,000 children across Northern Ireland have joined forces and agreed to wait until at least the end of Year 10 (age 14) to get their child a smartphone, due to growing evidence linking early smartphone-use to an array of harms.

Smartphone Free Childhood, a grassroots parents’ movement of 350k parents across the United Kingdom, has launched a digital tool that enables people to come together and agree to wait to get their child a smartphone.

Recent polling shows that 94% of primary school parents think that smartphones are harmful. Despite this, a fifth of the UK’s 3- and 4-year old’s own one, a quarter of 5-7 year old’s do, and by the age of 12, just 11% of kids are smartphone-free. This illustrates how the network effect of smartphones makes it almost impossible for parents to act independently, because doing so risks alienating their children from their peers.

The Smartphone Free Childhood Parent Pact online tool aims to solve this by enabling parents to join together and take collective action by agreeing to wait until at least the end of Year 10 before getting their child a smartphone. Once signed, people can see how many others in their school, year group and region have signed too, and then connect with them via Smartphone Free Childhood WhatsApp groups.

Parents involved in leading the Smartphone Free Chilldhood movement in Northern Ireland- L-R: Dr Peter Cosgrove, Charlotte Carson, Rosalind McClean and Joanna Kalic

As well as providing parents with a sense of solidarity and community in delaying their child’s first smartphone, the Parent Pact data will help them to persuade school leaders, local councils, MLA’s and MP’s just how many parents want more to be done to protect kids – pressing for policy and regulatory change at both a local and national level.

In the first 10 days after launch a year ago, 30,000 parents signed the Pact across the UK, showing just how many are keen to shift the cultural norm around the age of first smartphone ownership.

The first generation of children to grow up with smartphones are now adults, and research shows that the younger they got their first smartphone, the worse their mental health is today. Since the launch of the first smartphone in 2010, the average daily time that teens spend with friends has plummeted by 65%. while 12 year old’s in the UK now spend, 29 hours a week on their smartphone – equivalent to a part-time job – leaving little time for real-world activities and connections.

Rosalind McClean, Regional Co-Leader of Smartphone Free Childhood Northern Ireland said: “Despite years of online safety efforts, the digital world remains far from safe for children. The UK’s Online Safety Act has taken years to arrive, yet parents still see little improvement in their children’s digital lives. Until a safer internet becomes reality, many parents feel the only reliable option is to delay giving children smartphones — but no one wants to stand alone. That’s why collective action matters. Our Parent Pact empowers families to take that step together.

If your child knows that ten other kids in their class will be getting a simple brick phone instead, they’re happy to wait — and the peer pressure instantly dissolves. It’s incredible to see thousands of passionate parents across Northern Ireland coming together to sign the Parent Pact. We believe childhood is worth fighting for — and that it’s too short to be spent scrolling.”

For more information and resources please visit https://www.smartphonefreechildhood.org to find out more.