Local pupils get crafty in hay-larious Pumpkin Patch Scarecrow competition at Roe Valley Resort

Pupils from St Finlough’s Primary School in Ballykelly, St Colmcille’s Primary School in Claudy, St Mary’s Primary School in Gortnahey, Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, Limavady Central Primary School, Hezlett Primary School in Castlerock and Eglinton Primary School have each designed and built their very own scarecrow to be put on display as part of Roe Valley’s Halloween celebrations, bringing plenty of autumnal colour, personality and imagination to the patch.

From spooky characters to quirky creations, each scarecrow reflects the pupils’ unique ideas and teamwork, transforming the Roe Valley Pumpkin Patch into a harvest wonderland of fun and creativity. Visitors can vote for their favourite scarecrow when they visit the Pumpkin Patch, with the winning school to be announced over Halloween weekend. Every vote counts, so guests are encouraged to explore the display, admire the craftsmanship, and show support for their local schools whilst helping to crown the champion scarecrow.

With laughter, excitement and a little friendly rivalry, the competition has already captured the hearts of visitors to the Roe Valley Pumpkin Patch, and with the standard so high this year, the final result is currently too close to call. The Roe Valley team say voting has been neck and neck, with each school’s creative spirit shining through in spectacular style.

Charlotte McClean, General Manager at Roe Valley Resort, said: “The vote for our Pumpkin Patch Scarecrow Competition is incredibly tight this year, and every single visitor really can make a difference. We’d love to see everyone come along, have fun exploring the patch, and cast their vote for their favourite design – it’s all down to the public to decide which scarecrow will take the title of Roe Valley’s Spookiest Scarecrow 2025 while showing their support for our local schools and the amazing efforts of their pupils.”

Running from 25th October to 2nd November (3pm – 7pm), the Pumpkin Patch and Carving Experience at Roe Valley Resort invites families to wander through the patch, choose their perfect pumpkin, and carve their own spooky masterpiece under the expert guidance of the Roe Valley team.

Afterwards, guests can warm up with a hearty meal in The Coach House Brasserie, or head to Fratelli Roe Valley, the resort’s acclaimed Italian restaurant. Here, little witches and wizards can enjoy a hands-on “make your own pizza” experience, creating everything from cheesy margheritas to loaded toppings while learning fun pizza-making tips from the Fratelli team – a unique and interactive dining adventure for the whole family. Then of course, families can explore the patch and cast their votes for their favourite scarecrow, adding an extra layer of excitement to the day.

Charlotte continued; “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the imagination, creativity and enthusiasm from our local schools. Each scarecrow has its own story, charm, and sense of personality – and each scarecrow character has helped to bring our Pumpkin Patch to life. What makes this even more special is seeing families come together to enjoy the experience - supporting their schools while making lasting Halloween memories together. Between pumpkin picking, pizza-making, and all the family fun at the resort, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this spooky season.”

For extra fun for visitors to Roe Valley’s Pumpkin Patch, the resort’s Kids Activities Zone is open throughout the Halloween period, featuring bungee trampolines, a bouncy castle, a mini 4x4 driving experience, and a Helter Skelter - all available to hotel residents and day visitors alike.

Part of Galgorm Collection’s £20 million investment, Roe Valley Resort has evolved into a family-friendly destination that celebrates local creativity, community spirit, and connection to nature - perfectly positioned on the edge of Limavady and overlooking the stunning Roe Valley Country Park.

As the competition for Roe Valley Resort’s Pumpkin Patch heats up, every vote really does count, so visitors are encouraged to show their support for local schools and help decide which scarecrow will take home the title of Roe Valley’s Spookiest Scarecrow 2025. Keep an eye on Roe Valley Resort’s social media channels for the big winner announcement over Halloween weekend.

To book your Pumpkin Patch Experience or dining at Fratelli, visit https://www.roevalleyresort.com/pumpkin-patch-2.html or call +44 28 7772 2222

