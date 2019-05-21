Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels LIVE at NWRC

North West Regional College and College Production Company Five Dollar Shake Productions are proud to announce that tickets for the annual big show, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels LIVE, are now on general sale.

This is the bookend of an extremely successful year that has seen the Five Dollar Shake team win Creative Tutors of the year Northern Ireland 2017 and finish top 3 in the U.K. for the Creative and Cultural Skills Awards & Theatre Skills category in 2018.

This year’s show is the follow up to a string of critically acclaimed shows including Shaun of the Dead LIVE (2018) The Big Lebowski LIVE (2017) and Inglourious Basterds LIVE (2016).

The immersive production sees Guy Ritchie’s cult film turned into a live project and is the culmination of work from multiple departments in the college including Performing Arts, Music, Media, Construction, Hair and Beauty and Graphic Design. It is not to be missed!

Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels LIVE will run ‪at 7pm ‪from Wednesday 29th to Friday 31st May and at 1pm on Thursday 30th and Friday 31st.

Tickets for the evening show are £10 each and can be purchased at www.fivedollarshake.eventbrite.com

Matinee shows are free and operate on a first come first served basis.

Enrolments are now open for Further and Higher Education Performing Arts courses at North

West Regional College. For more information go to www.nwrc.ac.uk