Loreto College building project poised to go ahead as planned

In a letter to the College, Paul Givan MLA, Minister of Education, confirmed that a project steering group will be set up to plan and oversee the next stages of the project.

In addition, an integrated consultant team will be appointed, which will undertake the necessary feasibility studies to consider the future needs of the College.

Mr Gallagher said: ‘This is wonderful news for the students and staff of Loreto College, ushering in an exciting new era in the history of the College.

Mr Stephen Gallagher, principal of Loreto College, Coleraine, excitedly taking delivery of his new headgear