Loreto College building project poised to go ahead as planned
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a letter to the College, Paul Givan MLA, Minister of Education, confirmed that a project steering group will be set up to plan and oversee the next stages of the project.
In addition, an integrated consultant team will be appointed, which will undertake the necessary feasibility studies to consider the future needs of the College.
Mr Gallagher said: ‘This is wonderful news for the students and staff of Loreto College, ushering in an exciting new era in the history of the College.
"The project could be completed in time for the College’s Centenary celebrations in 2030, and will mean that future generations of Loreto students will continue to avail of a first-class education with state of the art facilities.’