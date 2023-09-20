Lumen Christi inviting applications for a new principal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The prestigious Derry grammar school is inviting applications for the position.
"The Board of Governors seeks to appoint an innovative, dynamic and child-centred individual who will be inspirational in motivating and developing students and staff in an atmosphere where everyone is valued.
“The successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate commitment to promoting the Catholic and academic ethos of the college as well as possess outstanding leadership skills in taking forward the vision and aims of the college's foundation governors to promote the highest standards of pastoral care and academic attainment of the college's 840 students,” the school stated in public notice that was published this week.
The successful applicant will replace the current principal Mrs. Siobhan McCauley.
Applications for the role must be submitted by October 4 with the appointment commencing on January 1, 2024.