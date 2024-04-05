Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former St. Mary’s College principal was among six new board members appointed by Education Minister Paul Givan this week.

Mrs. Lindsay is currently governor of St. Eugene’s Primary School, chairperson of the Board of Management of an Irish school and a member of Council at Ulster University.

Twelve board members were nominated in all with six serving board members reappointed.

Mrs. Lindsay was among nominated by the Northern Ireland Commission for Catholic Education (NICCE) to represent the interests of trustees of maintained schools:

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “The education sector and the EA are facing unprecedented challenges and the appointment of these members, each with their own expertise and skills, will prove invaluable in taking forward a programme of transformation to address these issues.

“I would like to thank the outgoing members for their work and contribution to the Board during their tenure and wish the new appointees all success in the years ahead.”

Mr. Givan said the members have extensive backgrounds in such areas as corporate governance, finance, analytical ability and decision making, team working and communication, adding that their significant knowledge and skills will play a key role in underpinning the work of the Board.

All members have declared that they have not undertaken any political activity during the past five years and none hold any other public appointments.