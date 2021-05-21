Mayoral presentation to Marie Lindsay to mark retirement from St Mary’s College
Award-winning Derry school principal Marie Lindsay has been honoured by the Mayor of Derry & Strabane following her retirement from St Mary’s College last year.
Mayor Brian Tierney made a presentation to Mrs Lindsay at the Guildhall in recognition of her contribution and commitment to education.
Also present at the occasion were Gay Durkan, chairperson, board of governors, St. Mary’s College, Kate Gallagher, Head Girl, Finola Downey, administrator, Mrs Lindsay’s husband Collie Lindsay and Brendan McGinn, Acting Principal, St. Mary’s College.
Mrs. Lindsay retired from the award-winning Northland Road college last year, but due to restrictions since, the Mayoral presentation had to be held back until now.
Speaking to the Journal last year upon announcing her retirement, Mrs Lindsay said she was ‘heartbroken, but I leave with a happy heart’.
Marie Lindsay was the popular principal of St Mary’s College for 14 years, has said previously she will always consider herself a ‘St Mary’s girl and hopefully an honorary Derry girl too.’
The proud Donegal woman joined the staff of St Mary’s in 1985, teaching maths and science. She later became a member of the senior leadership team within the school before becoming principal in 2006.
In 2016, Marie was named Principal of the Year at the Foyle Blackboard Awards and in April 2018 she was inducted into the Business Excellence Hall of Fame.
Mrs Lindsay was one of only three recipients from across the world to be added to the 2018 Hall of Fame, which was established in 2016 to recognise and celebrate people who have made a significant contributions to the organisations in which they have worked or to society at large.