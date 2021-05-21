Mayoral presentation to Marie Lindsay to mark retirement from St Mary’s College

MARIE HONOURED. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney making a presentation to Marie Lindsay, former Principal, St. Mary's College, Derry, on the occasion of her retirement and recognition of her contribution and commitment to education. Included is Marie's husband Collie. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mayor Brian Tierney made a presentation to Mrs Lindsay at the Guildhall in recognition of her contribution and commitment to education.

Also present at the occasion were Gay Durkan, chairperson, board of governors, St. Mary’s College, Kate Gallagher, Head Girl, Finola Downey, administrator, Mrs Lindsay’s husband Collie Lindsay and Brendan McGinn, Acting Principal, St. Mary’s College.

Mrs. Lindsay retired from the award-winning Northland Road college last year, but due to restrictions since, the Mayoral presentation had to be held back until now.

MARIE HONOURED. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney making a presentation to Marie Lindsay, former Principal, St. Mary's College, Derry, on the occasion of her retirement and recognition of her contribution and commitment to education. Included from left are Gay Durkan, chairperson, board of governors, St. Mary's College, Kate Gallagher, Head Girl, Finola Downey, administrator, Collie Lindsay and Brendan McGinn, Acting Principal, St. Mary's College. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Speaking to the Journal last year upon announcing her retirement, Mrs Lindsay said she was ‘heartbroken, but I leave with a happy heart’.

Marie Lindsay was the popular principal of St Mary’s College for 14 years, has said previously she will always consider herself a ‘St Mary’s girl and hopefully an honorary Derry girl too.’

The proud Donegal woman joined the staff of St Mary’s in 1985, teaching maths and science. She later became a member of the senior leadership team within the school before becoming principal in 2006.

In 2016, Marie was named Principal of the Year at the Foyle Blackboard Awards and in April 2018 she was inducted into the Business Excellence Hall of Fame.